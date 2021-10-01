Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is Adding Aang and Korra

Two more characters were confirmed for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl this week just days before its launch, and even though the roster’s already pretty stacked, these are some big ones. Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra from The Legend of Korra will both be making appearances in the game as separate characters with their own unique movesets. We got a preview of those moves, too, but the game’s scheduled to launch on October 5th, so it won’t be long now until players are able to use the characters themselves.

The two characters were revealed during an episode of the Xbox Podcast this week. For those who didn’t tune into that show, the game’s social channels followed up the announcement soon afterwards with previews of the characters’ movesets that showed the exact inputs needed for different moves. It seems Aang uses primarily Airbending while Korra was shown using a mix of the different elements she’s mastered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NickBrawlGame/status/1443992001435906048

The developers also shared some insights into the two characters’ moves through the videos above and below. In those videos, we see showcases exclusive to Aang and Korra to show what each of them is capable of.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen many characters revealed following the initial roster that was shown off when the game itself was announced. The game’s set to launch with 20 different playable characters. There are technically more characters than just 20 in the game since some of the fighters are a two-in-one combo, but as far as pickable fighters, there will be 20 to start.

https://twitter.com/NickBrawlGame/status/1443992337294708736

While those 20 will be the start of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, there will be more to come afterwards. It’s already been confirmed that we’ll get more fighters, though that much was to be expected considering the format of the game and what people expect from similar titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Post-launch plans for the game also include the possibility of voice overs and other additions later on, but those haven’t yet been confirmed.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is scheduled to release on October 5th.