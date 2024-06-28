Nickmercs Banned from Twitch, Streamer Responds

Nickmercs has been banned from Twitch for the first time, a ban which supposedly stems from the use of transphobic language on the platform. The streamer alluded to the reason behind his ban in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, after news of the ban became public. Nickmercs' ban from Twitch appears to be a temporary one, though the timing of the ban adds to an already tumultuous week for streamers after Dr Disrespect found himself at the center of new allegations surrounding his Twitch ban as well as continued partnership fallouts in the wake of those new accusations.

Aside from spatterings from viewers who perhaps visited his channel and saw that the ban message, the first widespread indication that Nickmercs had been banned from Twitch came from the StreamerBans bot over on X which said early Friday morning that the Twitch Partner had indeed been banned.

Over on X, Nickmercs retweeted the StreamerBans while suggesting that his ban was a result of using a transphobic slur during a stream.

"Apparently that's a derogatory term. That's on me," Nickmercs said over on X. "Next time I'll use mental health disorder."

The ban is assumed to be a temporary one, but given that Twitch does not really comment publicly on the bans of its content creators, it remains to be seen when Nickmercs' channel will be back up. For now, the channel displays the usual message saying "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

As evidenced in clips shared prior to this Twitch infraction, Nickmercs has a history of speaking out on transgender individuals. The streamer's followers as well as those in tune with the streamer space will also recall that Nickmercs found himself at the center of a separate controversy last year when he commented on an LGBT-focused tweet to say "They should leave little children alone." The statement and the ensuing fallout after it ultimately resulted in Nickmercs' Call of Duty skin being removed from the games.

Along with TimTheTatman, Nickmercs also recentered himself in streamer discussions this week by commenting on the Dr Disrespect allegations. Both streamers have played Call of Duty and other games with Dr Disrespect during co-streams over the years and therefor felt compelled to issue their own statements on the matter. Nickmercs called Dr Disrespect's actions "inexcusable."