NieR: Automata’s 2B Invades Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice With This Mod

Players who have been taking to FromSoftware‘s latest release may know a thing or two about dying more than twice. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has certainly been a hit for many since its release, not only for the beautiful visuals, but also the glorious combat that is fluid throughout the title. Another aspect that draws in a crowd would be the mods that many have been creating for Sekiro. Everything from Shrek to Thomas the Tank Engine have been modded into the adventure, but the latest adds another notable warrior to the mix – NieR: Automata‘s 2B.

For those who are not aware, 2B is a battle android from PlatinumGames’ popular action RPG. Unfortunately, the deadpan attitude does not transfer over to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as there is no voice included with the mod. Those who wish to have a female voice added can do so through a separate mod.

Created by Nexus Mods user “asasasasasbc,” this mod does one very simple thing: replace Sekiro with 2B. While her voice was not included with the mod, her katanas were, which is sure to please fans. You can check all of this out in action in the video above. If you wish to download the mod for yourself, that can be found right here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the title, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Despite taking out the character-building aspect that’s supported countless playthroughs of FromSoftware games, the developers managed to ensure Sekiro is replayable with multiple endings and hidden bosses. It’s hours worth of grueling and rewarding battles elongated by both difficulty and a vibrant world that begs to be explored, and there are even ways to make it harder for those who desire that extra challenge.

“‘SoulsBornIro’ or whatever else people might call FromSoftware’s games now doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well, but make no mistake: Sekiro is among the best of FromSoftware’s works. With one playthrough finished, a second underway, and the Demon Bell rung, Sekiro is just as exhilarating as it was the first time, and that doesn’t look like it’ll change on subsequent runs.”

What do you think about all of this? Excited to jump into 2B: Shadows Die Twice? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

