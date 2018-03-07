NieR: Automata’s Biggest Secret Has Yet To Be Found, and It Could Be a Game Changer

Square Enix’s NieR: Automata came out approximately a year ago for PlayStation 4 and PC, and it remains a moving, exciting gameplay experience, mainly because of the combination of efforts between director Yoko Taro and the developers at Platinum Games.

But some interesting details have emerged from a recent interview with Famitsu, in which several members of the team had some stories to tell. Initially reported by Siliconera, the details not only have us wondering what’s next for NieR, but also what could be hiding in the original game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That appears to be some kind of “secret” that no one has found yet, and will reportedly be a game changer once it’s discovered. According to the interview, “that” secret has been heavily guarded, and the developers “feel that it would definitely be bad” if they attempted to make it public. The “something” is still in the game, and they didn’t elaborate on further details to avoid “problems,” as it was noted. It has been noted as “NieR: Automata‘s last secret.” So…what could it be?

Guess we’ll have to keep digging. In the meantime, though, SiliconEra also uncovered the following details from the interview:

The developers were hoping that the game would sell one million copies, but were blown away when it reached two million sold worldwide.

The team is looking into hiring scenario staff for “something new” in the series, with a few people being interviewed. Yoko Taro, amongst the interviewees, noted, “This is the first time I felt eager thinking that we should at least do one project.”

Fans of the original NieR helped boost Automata‘s popularity beyond expectations. Their “hunger” has certainly been noted.

“It’s a little trick, but you can hold down the R3 button and use the directional keys to change the camera distance. However, using this might go through the topography and bug the camera. As a result of deliberation, they felt that it was very NieR-esque and left it in.

Yoko Taro said about the “next title”, “I proposed it in hopes of making everyone suffer. If the plan goes through, then I’d like to announce it.”

Finally, the team noted that it might be doing something special for the series 10th anniversary, which happens in 2020. Perhaps that’s where we’ll see Automata’s follow-up announced?

NieR: Automata is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.