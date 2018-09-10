NieR: Automata was one of the best games of 2017 and has left many fans wanting more from the series. And while it may be awhile before we get another NieR video game, we are about to get a new NeiR novel.

As you may know, last year when director Yoko Taro released NieR: Automata, he did so alongside two books. And while the game got a worldwide release, the books were, sadly, restricted to just Japan. But that’s about to change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of these two books — NieR: Automata: Long Story Short, Vol. 1 — is poised to release next month on October 9 via publisher VIZ Media. UPDATE: The book is available to pre-order on Amazon now.

Long Story Short is basically a novelization of the first game with a little bit more insight and context thrown in to further flesh out certain plot points, characters, etc.

The following product description is provided in classic NieR fashion:

“When alien forces invade with an army of Machines, the remnants of humanity must depend on Androids of their own design—the placid 2B and the excitable 9S—to survive.”

From: Pod 042

To: Fans of NieR:Automata

Recommendation: The action to finish reading this novel.

[ref & NieR:Automata—Short Story Long]

Response: A novel is a story that used to be told by humans.

Question: The definition of the word “interesting”?

Answer: A possible definition is that the ability to continue reading this novel makes it “interesting.”

From Pod 042 to 153: We have concluded our promotional duties.

According to VIZ Media, the second novel, Short Story Long, will release sometime next year. It includes a variety of short stories from the world of Automata.

NieR: Automata: Long Story Short, Vol. 1 will release on October 9. You can find pre-order options here. The book is normally $14.99 USD, but Amazon currently has a 19 percent discount that knocks it down to $12.11. So if you want to save a couple of bucks, then it’s probably worth getting there.

Anyway, let us know in the comments if you plan on picking this up. I know I certainly am. I may even buy two. One to read and one to cuddle with while I read.

Thanks, GameInformer.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.