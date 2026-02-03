Dino Crisis Bundle Roars Onto GOG For Its Lowest Price Yet

The Dino Crisis Bundle has just dropped to its lowest recent price on GOG.com, slashing 50% off and bringing the total down to a mere $8.49. If you’ve been eyeing this classic Capcom duo for a while now (or have been wanting to rejoin the fray), and at this price point, it may finally be time to pull the trigger.

What You Get For Under $9

This isn’t just any old port job. This bundle brings the complete Dino Crisis experience to you, lovingly preserved through GOG’s Preservation Program. The bundle includes both Dino Crisis (the original dinosaur-infused nightmare that kept you up at night back during the PS1 era) and its more action-oriented sequel, Dino Crisis 2.

If you missed these gems the first time around, the original drops you onto a remote island facility where experiments with “Third Energy” have gone predictably wrong, resulting in prehistoric predators roaming the halls. The sequel cranks up the action dial while expanding gameplay modes and dinosaur variety. It’s like Resident Evil meets Jurassic Park in the best possible way.

Modern Touches That Make All The Difference

Perhaps most importantly, these classics now run beautifully on today’s systems. A Windows 11 machine should effortlessly be able to handle both games without a hitch, displaying them in crisp resolutions up to 4K. The improved DirectX renderer makes everything look cleaner while maintaining that vintage charm.

What’s really impressive, though, is the controller support. Connect your DualSense controller, and you’ll immediately be slashing through raptors without fiddling with any settings. Add in windowed mode options, V-sync, anti-aliasing, and those all-important cloud saves, and you have the definitive way to experience these dinosaur-dodging classics.

Extinction-Level Deal

The community seems to agree that this bundle is the best way to experience the franchise, giving these ports an impressive 4.7 out of 5 average rating. Reviewers praise the way they run flawlessly, and just how much that classic Dino Crisis tension remains perfectly intact.

This 50% discount isn’t going to last forever, though. If you’ve been curious about these prehistoric survival horror gems, now’s absolutely the time to add them to your collection. For $8.49, you’re getting two lovingly preserved classics that will actually run on your PC without workarounds or headaches (other than the ones that might come from conserving your ammo and trying not to become dino dinner).