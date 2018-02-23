NieR: Automata Won a DICE Award but No One was Around to Accept It

Well, that’s awkward. In a show of maximum humble-ness, it seems that the team behind NieR: Automata was not present for last night’s DICE Awards, where the game was nominated for Best Role-Playing Game and won. Unfortunately, after the fanfare died out and the lights came up again, it seemed as though no one from either Square Enix or developer Platinum Games was present — or at the very least, no one had been assigned the role of taking the award in the instance that they won. Check out the slightly painful, but still somehow very wholesome moment below:

#NierAutomata takes home “Role Playing Game of the Year” at the #DICEAwards… but no one was around to accept it. :< Congrats @platinumgames! pic.twitter.com/7jWRI691Xh — IGN (@IGN) February 23, 2018

Whoops! The award was presented by Capy Games President Nathan Vella, who did his best to glaze over the awkward moment by saying that NieR: Automata was a “badass game” that he was glad to see take home the award.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NieR: Automata is the sequel to 2010’s NieR, which is also a spin-off of the Drakengard game series. In Automata, players assume the role of 2B, a YoRHa android who is best described as cool and composed. While the game takes place after the fourth ending of NieR, it doesn’t have extremely strong ties to its source material outside of loose connections with mentioned characters.

The game has actually won almost countless awards so far, including “Best Score” at The Game Awards 2017, Game of the Year, “Best Scifi” and “Best Audio” at the Global Game AwardsBest Sci-Fi”, and “Best Audio” at the Global Game Awards, with even more nominations and wins throughout 2017 and early 2018, including character-specific awards for newcomers such as the adorable Pascal. Not too shabby for a franchise that hasn’t put out a new game in more than half a decade.

While this may have been something of a fluke, series creator Yoko Taro is expected to be on hand for this year’s Game Developers Conference in order to give a talk on NieR: Automata, so don’t worry about not seeing the charismatic developer again.

NieR: Automata is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC.