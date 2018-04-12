NieR: Automata’s Director Is Putting Some Thought Into New Ideas

Although a lot of fans want to see director Yoko Taro try his hand at a sequel to the best-selling hit NieR: Automata, he’s actually got some other interests in mind – like an entirely new IP, as well as a popular favorite in the Square Enix line-up.

While speaking with DualShockers at PAX East, Taro explained that he usually lives on a daily basis and doesn’t put too much thought into what he wants to work on next. That, and he doesn’t feel the motivation just yet to work on something new.

But that’s changed a slight bit lately, as he’s been thinking about putting his effort into a new property, although he hasn’t officially announced working on it just yet. It’s likely to remain a secret for some time, until he starts establishing some plans for it. So don’t expect an announcement around E3 or so.

However, he also noted interest in possibly working on a classic Square Enix property as well, though he didn’t confirm whether he could get the rights yet. He did joke about “no comment” on Final Fantasy, but, interestingly enough, brought up King’s Knight, which was originally made for the NES back in 1986, combining the elements of an action/role-playing game with that of a side-scrolling shooter. He noted that he’s a big fan of the genre that sort of game falls into, and that he wouldn’t mind working on it.

Square Enix did manage to briefly bring back King’s Knight with the release of a mobile game subtitled Wrath of the Dark Dragon, but, outside of that, we haven’t seen too much action from it. Considering that Taro, alongside Platinum Games, was able to rejuvenate the NieR brand once more, it probably wouldn’t hurt to let him give it a try. Again, though, nothing is official.

As far as NieR: Automata‘s follow-up, that wasn’t discussed, but don’t be surprised if we do see some form of announcement this year, though it won’t likely release until 2019 at the earliest, considering that the teams want to get it just right.

You can check out NieR: Automata now for PlayStation 4 and PC/Steam.