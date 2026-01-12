NieR Automata Fans Just Got Some Disappointing News About Sequel

NieR Automata fans just got some bad news about the long-awaited sequel. It has been nine calendar years since the release of NieR Automata, one of the best games from Square Enix the past decade, one of the best games of the previous console generation, and the best game PlatinumGames has made in the last nine years. To this end, it is a bit odd that a sequel still hasn’t been released. One is believed to be in the works, though; but it is still under wraps, and it doesn’t look like this is changing anytime soon.

As you may know, especially if you have been eagerly anticipating a new NieR game, there is a livestream planned for the game’s 9-year anniversary on February 20. You may assume such a livestream could be used to talk about or even reveal a sequel, but there is no such plans.

Disappointing News Ahead of NieR: Automata’s 9th Anniversary Livestream

Ahead of the livestream, perhaps to avoid disappointment during the anniversary, it has been confirmed that there will be “no new game information will be revealed.” Could there be a one-off comment that teases a new game or an acknowledgment of a sequel? Yeah, there could be. There probably will be. But don’t expect anything more than this, and even this is not guaranteed.

It is indeed puzzling that this has taken so long. NieR Automata is a game that has sold nearly 10 million copies, which is better than the vast majority of games Square Enix publishes. It also achieved critical acclaim. Lastly, it did all this within the confines of a niche series. The vast majority of those who played the 2017 release had never played a NieR game, nor did most even know it was actually a spin-off from Drakengard. For whatever reason, though, Square Enix and PlatinumGames are slow-burning this anticipation. This could pay off for it in an accumulation of pent-up demand. However, it is often better to strike while the iron is hot. Obviously, a remaster of the first game dubbed Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139.., released in 2021, so the series has not been dormant, but I think many would have assumed years ago that we would have received a sequel by 2026.

