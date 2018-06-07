NieR: Automata Sells Over Three Million Copies

The original NieR didn’t make too many waves when it released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago. However, the spiritual sequel that followed, NieR: Automata, is making a killing during this generation.

The official Japanese Twitter account for the game has confirmed that the action/role-playing adventure has sold three million copies since its release early last year. That’s across the board for both PlayStation 4 and PC/Steam; and it includes both digital and physical copies sold.

Translated, the tweet reads, “The PlayStation ® 4/Steam “NieR: Automata” has surpassed 3 million in total worldwide shipping and download sales. Really, thank you very much. #NieR #ニーア”. You can see the tweet and the image going along with it below.

The game, developed by director Yoko Taro and Platinum Games (Bayonetta), really went in a whole different direction over the original NieR while at the same time presenting some spellbinding new visuals, stunning open world environments and entertaining gameplay. It’s since become a cult favorite amongst the community, leading to popularity for Taro and company with various appearances at gaming and anime conventions.

This also stands as good news for Square Enix going into the Electronic Entertainment Expo next week. The company has a big press conference planned on Monday morning and there’s a good chance that a potential NieR follow-up could be part of said conference. That’s not entirely confirmed yet, but given its popularity a sequel announcement certainly wouldn’t hurt. Taro has already expressed interest in a follow-up and Platinum Games seems excited about the idea as well.

We’ll see what’s confirmed at next week’s event but that shouldn’t stop you from checking out NieR: Automata if you haven’t already. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and PC; and there’s word that an Xbox One version could be announced soon. Fingers crossed!