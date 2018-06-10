NieR: Automata for Xbox One Leaked

NieR: Automata has been confirmed for a release on the Xbox One thanks to a leak from Square Enix itself that listed the game on the publisher’s site.
A product page for the game that’s only been available for the PlayStation 4 and PC prior to this announcement listed the game for the Xbox One with a release coming on June 26. It appears that the listing wasn’t supposed to go up just yet though as it’s now been removed. Square Enix also hasn’t tweeted anything about the game or made any similar sort of announcement via social media, so it definitely looks like this game wasn’t supposed to be revealed just yet.
Before the link was taken down, the NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS edition was spotted with the following content included for $49.99 (via Polygon)
- Base Nier: Automata game ($59.99 value)
- The 3C3C1D119440927 expansion ($13.99 value)
- Grimoire Weiss Pod
- Retro Red Pod Skin
- Retro Grey Pod Skin
- Cardboard Pod Skin
- The Machine Lifeform Mask Accessory
The game was also temporarily listed as a preorder option through Microsoft’s retail site before that listing was taken down as well.
Now that the game’s release on the Xbox One has been confirmed by Microsoft, all that’s left is an official announcement rather than an official landing page for the Xbox version. That should come soon when Square Enix holds their E3 conference on Monday, hopefully around the same time that we’ll get a confirmation about Just Cause 4.
If you never played NieR: Automata before, here’s what you’re missing out on by not getting the game when it releases later this month.
- Action-Packed Battles – Players will switch between using melee and ranged attacks in battle against hordes of enemies and challenging bosses across a variety of open field maps. The tight controls and incredibly fluid combat are simple to learn for newcomers while offering plenty of depth for more experienced action gamers. Players can perform high-speed battle actions—combining light and heavy attacks—and switch through an arsenal of weaponry while evading enemies with speed and style.
- Beautifully Desolate Open-World – The game seamlessly joins together hauntingly beautiful vistas and locations with no area loading. The environments are rendered in 60fps and contain a wealth of sub-events in addition to the main storyline.
- Masterfully Crafted Story and Characters – NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their ferocious battle to reclaim a machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful weapons known as machine lifeforms.
- Elements of an RPG – Players will obtain a variety of weapon types, level up in battle, learn new combat skills, and customise a loadout that caters to their playstyle.
- Utilise the Pod Support System to Assist In and Outside of Battle – Pods can attack the enemy in both manual and lock-on modes. They can also assist outside of battle, such as allowing the player to glide through the air. Pods can be enhanced throughout the game, with upgrades including new attack methods and variations.
- “Auto Mode” Available for Beginners – Novice players can elect “Auto Mode” for easy attacks and evasions.