NieR: Automata for Xbox One Leaked

NieR: Automata has been confirmed for a release on the Xbox One thanks to a leak from Square Enix itself that listed the game on the publisher’s site.

A product page for the game that’s only been available for the PlayStation 4 and PC prior to this announcement listed the game for the Xbox One with a release coming on June 26. It appears that the listing wasn’t supposed to go up just yet though as it’s now been removed. Square Enix also hasn’t tweeted anything about the game or made any similar sort of announcement via social media, so it definitely looks like this game wasn’t supposed to be revealed just yet.

Before the link was taken down, the NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS edition was spotted with the following content included for $49.99 (via Polygon)

Base Nier: Automata game ($59.99 value)

The 3C3C1D119440927 expansion ($13.99 value)

Grimoire Weiss Pod

Retro Red Pod Skin

Retro Grey Pod Skin

Cardboard Pod Skin

The Machine Lifeform Mask Accessory

The game was also temporarily listed as a preorder option through Microsoft’s retail site before that listing was taken down as well.

Now that the game’s release on the Xbox One has been confirmed by Microsoft, all that’s left is an official announcement rather than an official landing page for the Xbox version. That should come soon when Square Enix holds their E3 conference on Monday, hopefully around the same time that we’ll get a confirmation about Just Cause 4.

If you never played NieR: Automata before, here’s what you’re missing out on by not getting the game when it releases later this month.