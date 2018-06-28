NieR Automata On Xbox One Keeps Track of Some NSFW Stats

This week, NieR: Automata dropped on Xbox One with a special Become As Gods Edition which features all the downloadable content that released with the game along with bonus items and more.

But it also keeps track of the progress you make in the game, among other things. And by other things, we mean this very interesting stat tracker.

The image, which you can see below, takes a good look at the enemies that you hijack within the game, along with players you rescue, enemies you subjugate and mackerels that you eat along the way. (Yes, you can eat mackerels.)

But take a closer look. You can also track two other interesting pieces of progress. The first is with voyeurism attempts, in which you try to peek at something that you probably shouldn’t, like up 2B’s dress. In this particular case, the player tried 15 times and is leading the pack over his friends.

Then there’s the second thing and, surprisingly enough, it actually doesn’t tie in with the voyeurism. It tracks the time that you spent without wearing a skirt or pants. In this particular case, the player has been romping around for a good three or so hours, taking out enemy robots in their skivvies.

So…that’s interesting, to say the least. And now we kind of wonder how our progress matches up with our friends when it comes to running around without pants. Because, really, who needs pants when you’re a badass?

The responses in the Reddit thread have been pretty spot on, with one user noting, “Rank 1 of 1 friends. It all makes sense now,” and another saying “No judging here I’ll probably do the same thing when I get it. Lol.” Our favorite? Someone simply saying, “The story of my life.”

So if you’re a fan of 2B’s, ahem, behind or just want to see how far you can get in the game without the need for anything resembling long legs, give it a try. And then compare with your friends to see who’s the master of starkers. (Oh, and track the other stuff too, because mackerels.)

NieR: Automata Become As Gods Edition is now available for Xbox One. You can also pick the game up for PlayStation 4 and PC.