Nier Fans Are Thrilled About the Upgraded Version of Nier Replicant

Earlier today, Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139, an upgraded version of the remake of the original Nier title. Franchise fans have been waiting for a new game in the series since 2017’s critically-acclaimed Nier: Automata, so the news has been quite well-received. At this time, the game has not been given an official release date by Square Enix, and further details remain fairly slim, but that hasn’t stopped fans from celebrating the announcement. With all the bad news currently happening in the world, it’s further proof of just how much video games can help bring people together!

We are all in need of some good news, at the moment.

NieR Gestalt/Replicant soundtrack makes me forget about all the bad things in the world ☺️ — Cris 🌊 (@crismcflyy) March 29, 2020

Some are finding the announcement’s timing a bit uncomfortable, however.

Also announcing game about plague killing humanity in these current state of corona is wild — 2B Honest, I love 2B @ NIER REPLICANT REMAKE (@kakaichigo) March 29, 2020

It’s always nice to see fans get something they wanted.

I literally cannot wait to play the nier replicant remake im SO excited!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — NIER REPLICANT NIER REPLICANT NIER REPLICANT NI— (@CeriseWasTaken) March 29, 2020

This is a bold proclamation.

I can’t wait for people to realise Nier Replicant is better than Automata. 🙂 — lf vampire dommy mommy for hugs and kisses hmu (@AlastorTGN) March 29, 2020

We could all use video games, right now.

In light of completely being disappointed every day for the past month, NIER replicant got announced, I have animal crossing, and it hurts to breathe. Life is good — Tyrann 🌹 (@0Likes0Retweets) March 29, 2020

Carl is rocking that cosplay.

Mom: Wow, you boys sure seem excited, did something good happen?



Me and the boys after the Nier Replicant announcement: pic.twitter.com/xg5v7FrL8R — waiting for birth (@Chunk_E_D) March 29, 2020

Some people didn’t even know there was a Nier game before Automata!

NieR RepliCant looks very interesting!



I have played a bit of Automata, but I never played the original NieR.



No lie, until I saw footage of it on YouTube, and Twitter, I have never seen or heard of the original NieR before Automata! — Michael Reid (@Spectrumbots42) March 29, 2020

A lot of fans want to know the status of Nier Gestalt, as well.

A NieR Replicant remaster is really exciting. I hope they do something with Gestalt, too. — Scott House スコット・ハウス (@sehouse) March 29, 2020

It just seems like good feelings across the board.