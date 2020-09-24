Square Enix today announced that the upgraded version of Nier Replicant -- full title NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… -- from developer Toyslogic in collaboration with director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23, 2021. The news was revealed as part of Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online announcements.

Nier Replicant, if you are not familiar, is a prequel to the incredibly popular Nier: Automata. While Replicant technically never released in the United States, Nier Gestalt did, and the big difference between the two is that the main character in Replicant is a younger protagonist that's the brother to Yonah rather than an older protagonist that is her father as in Gestalt.

"For the first time in the West after the original game’s Japanese debut in 2010, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything," Square Enix's description of the upcoming video game reads.

As noted above, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is officially set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 23, 2021. Pre-orders for the "White Snow Edition" are available now in the Square Enix store for $159.99 The new title is a modern retelling of 2010's Japan-only release, Nier Replicant. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nier Replicant right here.

