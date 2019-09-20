Nike’s New Nintendo 64 Sneakers Are Releasing Soon

Some of Nike‘s newest shoes are releasing soon, and if you’re nostalgic for the days of the Nintendo 64, you might want to look into getting yourself a pair. The newest colorway of the Air Max 97, a design that’s been around for a while itself, is called “Atmosphere Grey.” It’s scheduled to release on September 25th, and while there’s no official mention of Nintendo or its beloved console anywhere in the product’s description, the inspiration for the shoes is clear.

The images below come from Nike’s SNKRS site and its SNKRS app if you’ve got it and show off different angles of the shoes and their Nintendo 64 aesthetic. Two streams of blue and green wrapped around the entire shoe mimic the two main face buttons from the console’s controller while the red found on the Nike check and elsewhere copies the controller’s “Start” button. While Nintendo 64 consoles and controllers came in different colors, those who had the first of the devices will recall that the controllers were originally grey like the majority of the shoe is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If those colors alone didn’t sell the Nintendo 64 design, the tongues of each shoe should. The left shoe says “POWER” across the tongue while the right shoe says “RESET” which copies the position of the buttons you’d find on the Nintendo 64 console itself.

Of course, the description of the shoes doesn’t make any mention of the Nintendo inspirations. It references the “bold pops of colors” and highlights the upper tongues with the text that harkens back to those console buttons. It also mentions the fact that the Air Max 97s first came out back in 1997 with a “sleek, shiny design” which happened to be just one year after the Nintendo 64 first released.

“Nike Air enthusiasts gravitated to the Air Max 97 when it released over two decades ago for its sleek, shiny design,” Nike’s description reads. “Most people noticed the reflective and racy lines on the upper, but the ability to make a durable, functional full-length Air bag hadn’t been done before. For this iteration, bold pops of colors complement the upper, tongue and Air unit. You can style the silhouette with five different lacing options and a “DESIGNED IN 1997″ graphic is featured on the sockliner.”

If you want these sneakers in your collection, you can purchase them on September 25th for $170 at 10am EST. The shoes are reportedly already appearing for sale through some retailers, so you may be able to find some near you before that date.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.