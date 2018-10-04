Ninja Booted From ‘Fortnite’ Match After Leaking TwitchCon Details

While there are some occasions where we see streamers get booted from their favorite games (like for using racial terms or something of obscene nature), we never thought that we’d see the day where Tyler “Ninja” Blevins would be booted from Fortnite.

After all, the heavily popular streamer has made a name for himself with his Fortnite sessions, particularly an all-star one with rapper Drake. But based on this report from Dexerto, he ended up being kicked out of a recent session, and for a rather interesting reason.

Ninja previously noted that he would be competing at Twitchcon later this month as part of the Doritos Bowl tournament for the Blackout mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

But it’s when he hinted at another big performance that things began to get interesting for his session. At first, he stopped short when his co-streamer Dennis “Cloak” Lepore asked about what he’d be doing with Dillon Francis, insisting that it came from him.

Again, Ninja was hesitant at first, then decided, “Why not, dude? There’s gonna be a Twitch party, dude. Dillon Francis and Ninja hosting.”

But then, seconds later, the two were suddenly kicked from the game, getting a screen explaining “We Hit a Roadblock.” While a specific reason wasn’t given, it noted that “You were removed from the match due to internet lag, your IP or machine, VPN usage, or for cheating.”

It’s then that “Cloak” yelled back, “That’s what you get for leaking!”

It’s interesting how both he and the guy he was talking to both got kicked out of the session following that information. It doesn’t look like an official move on Twitch’s part, but chances are Ninja might have said too much about the party before its official announcement.

It looks like the session was previously recorded, but has since been taken down. Again, we’re not sure if that’s Twitch’s doing, or Ninja’s decision.

No matter. It looks like Ninja and “Cloak” are both able to head back into matches. But you can bet that both players will be a little more cautious about what they talk about before it becomes official.

We’ll let you know once Twitch reveals more information about this party. But with Ninja’s presence alone — and the possibility of a Fortnite theme, it seems — it’s likely to be packed.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.