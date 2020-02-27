Ninja Breaks Down Everything Wrong With Fortnite Season 2 Right Now

Fortnite Season 2 launched earlier this month, and like most seasons, there’s been a lot of praise heaped on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game, but there’s also been plenty of criticism. According to popular streamer and gaming personality Tyler “Ninja” Blevins — whose recent tweet about casual gamers went viral — there’s a lot to love about the game right now, including how it feels like the good ol’ days of the free-to-play game. However, there’s also things that need to be fixed, like the current spray meta, which is fueled by the minigun, something Ninja also recently criticized.

That said, during a recent streaming session on Mixer, Ninja found himself getting bested and vexed in a round of Solos. Sometimes, this is enough to get the streamer to pop off, but this time it led to a reflection on the season, including what’s right and wrong about it.

“I’m in love dude. The game feels great. There’s a lot of old vibes, right…. it definitely feels a lot like old Fortnite,” said Ninja. “Also though, that spray meta dude. There’s just no way they’re going to change anything for a while and I just got to get used to it. I literally played one game of solos, and I knew it was going to happen. I eventually ran into the Mythic Drum Gun and Minigun, and got my a** handed to me.”

As you can see in the video above, another player made quick work of Ninja, tapping into this new meta, which clearly needs to be tweaked by Epic Games, because like Ninja, there’s a healthy slab of players unhappy with it. Of course, this isn’t the first time the minigun has been overpowered, however, this may be the worst instance yet.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.