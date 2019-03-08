Ninja Hilariously Gets Super NSFW During French Stream On Accident

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is one of the biggest streamers in the business right now, which means a lot of travel and new experiences. Unfortunately some of that travel comes with potential language blunders and in this case, it was hilariously NSFW.

The popular streamer saw himself in Paris recently during the a PSG Man United Champions League soccer match where he participated in a stream with French streamer Corentin ‘Gotaga’ Houssein and BrokyBrawks.

Being in a different country with a different language, Ninja predictably asked for help with a few key French phrases. Innocent enough, we’ve all done it, but unfortunately between a misused word and some really awkward grunting, one simple statement went from innocent to “ooh la la” super quick.

What Tyler meant to say was “je suis le meilleur,” which translates to “I am the best.” What he actually said was “Je jouis” instead of “suis,” which means “I’m cumming.” Whoops …

He laughed it off in good-natured fun but that’s definitely one way to leave an impression, and you could definitely tell his fellow streamers were having a fun time with the mixup. They even continued the joke later on during the stream with a few sexual gestures poking un at his failed attempt at French.

Maybe next time brush up before you’re on camera. Just a thought. Ou pas, whatevs. \

Now the streamer has moved on from Paris and is currently in Austria with even more exciting locations on the horizon. Who knows, maybe he’ll make even bigger mistakes and he’ll be the next big meme for the next week.

Thoughts on Ninja’s hilarious blunder? Any embarrassing lost-in-translation moments yourself? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

