Ninja Joins the ‘Save Voice Over Pete’ Initiative Following Fiverr Ban

Just yesterday we shared the “Save Voice Over Pete” movement that’s been going on when a renowned voice actor for hire was banned from the popular freelance website Fiverr after becoming a Fortnite meme. Since then, the Internet exploded in an effort to get him unbanned and though that still hasn’t happened yet, it doesn’t mean Pete’s story is without a happy ending – or without the help of popular Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.

Ready for a little backstory? It all started when Pete Accetturo, ‘Voice Over Pete’, took on a contract for a Fortnite video. Mr. Accetturo has been lending his voice for years now as a freelance worker for a variety of projects, but it was Fortnite that took him to the next level – for better or worse.

His adventure into meme-godhood pretty much exploded overnight. The video went viral and skyrocketed to millions of views on YouTube before the video site took it down. From there, it was re-uploaded, torn down, re-uploaded, and torn down again. It was then that Accetturo noticed that his orders on the popular website Fiverr shot through the roof, going from 100 on average per month to well over 500, charging 50 bucks per clip.

An interesting detail in this entire tale is that when he records these clips in front of his green screen, he doesn’t really know what will be included behind him during edits. Because of that, this man has become pretty much a meme goldmine – all because of Fortnite. Unfortunately, that fame got him banned from Fiverr, though the Internet immediately rallied behind him.

At this point in time, Fiverr remains firm by their statement that Voice Over Pete is in violation of their standards. But, this story does have a happy ending. Both Pete and his son have moved over to Patreon and between his lower rates and the viral support he’s now getting, it looks like all is well that ends well for this epic tale. Also memes.

Honestly? This story is weird but oddly heartwarming. We can’t wait to see what Voice Over Pete does next!

