Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Set For Summer Release

We've been wondering what's been going on with Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the latest release from Ninja Theory, the developers of DmC: Devil May Cry and Enslaved: Odyssey To the West. But now we know – the game's not too far off from release!

The developer/publisher revealed that the game will be making its way to PlayStation 4 and PC on August 8th. Better still, it'll be a very affordable adventure, as you'll be able to get it for $29.99 – half the price of Ninja Theory's usual endeavors.

As for why the game is priced that small, product development ninja Dominic Matthews explained, "Our aim is to bring back the mid-size game, so Hellblade is half the size of a AAA game, but sold at half the price.

"By going digital only, we can assure that we keep costs low for you, plus more of your money comes back directly to us to reinvest in new games. If we can make Hellblade a success, others will follow to make games a richer, more varied place for both gamers and developers."

Hellblade marks the first title to be published digitally by Ninja Theory, as its previous games were published by Capcom and Bandai Namco, respectively.

As for the game's storyline, Hellblade follows "a woman's brutal journey into myth and madness. Set in the Viking age, a broken Celtic warrior embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover."

In addition to making the game available for pre-order over on Steam (a PS4 pre-order link should be ready soon), Ninja Theory also released a new trailer for the game, titled the Ragnarok trailer. In it, you get a glimpse of what kind of hell his heroine has to face as she makes her way across Viking territory, coming across a number of unspeakable enemies that she must battle.

Hopefully, the game succeeds and enables Ninja Theory to continue on its own self-publishing route. We'll find out in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, check out the trailer above, and prepare for some Hellblade action when it arrives in August.