Ninja Reveals His Most Embarrassing Streaming Moment Ever

Being on camera all the times isn’t easy, especially when you have as many people tuning in as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins does, one of the most popular streamers and Internet celebrities in the world. When you’re live all the time like Ninja, the camera inevitably catches some embarrassing moments. That said, the streamer’s most embarrassing moment didn’t actually happen during one of his many streams on Twitch or Mixer. Rather, it came during national television. As you may remember, back at New Years last January at Times Square in New York, Ninja began to floss on stage in attempt to get everyone in the crowd to do it. If pulled off, the event would break the world record for most people flossing at a single time, one of the most prestigious records one can hold. But, things didn’t go very well for Ninja, and when Reverse2K teased him about it on stream, he revealed it was one of the most embarrassing moments of his life.

“My New York floss? Bro there were MILLIONS of people flossing with me, you just couldn’t see them because they were in the back,” said Ninja with a jocular tone. The streamer continued, revealing that he initially expressed doubt about the idea, especially after seeing how terrible the weather was at the event. However, he was eventually convinced — presumably by the event’s eager producers — so he gave it a shot. And well, the rest is history.

“To everyone that was involved in planning this I was like, ‘I am not going to do this if you guys can’t guarantee that everyone else is going to be doing it with me.’ I’m up there saying ‘I’m not seeing enough movement’… I watch that s**t and I start sweating immediately bro. It’s so embarrassing man. It’s truly one of the most embarrassing moments of my life.”

Ninja knew he had to immediately get in on the meme to save face, which is why he says he leaned so hard into it, and was the first person to make fun himself for it as well.

