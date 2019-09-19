Ninja Talks Moving From Twitch to Mixer on Jimmy Fallon

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins shook up the video game streaming scene in a big way when he made the move away from Twitch to the Microsoft-owned Mixer. Twitch is pretty much regarded as the go-to place for your streaming and viewing needs, so seeing the biggest streamer make the jump after striking a deal with details unknown to the public was big news. Blevins gave an update on his Mixer move during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while he talked about what it was like there, his new opportunities, and other gaming inquiries.

An excerpt of the episode seen above showed Blevins and Fallon chatting about Mixer and what the transition has done for the streamer so far. As anyone who’s dabbled in the streaming scene whether as an entertainer or viewer will know, Microsoft owns Mixer and is therefore able to bolster the service with special privileges pertaining to its exclusives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve already had a lot of incredible opportunities [after] switching over to Mixer when it comes to getting early access to video games and being able to stream games for other people. It’s really good as an influencer.”

We saw some of these influencer perks at play whenever Blevins announced that he’d be streaming part of the campaign from the new Gears of War game. The story of Gears 5 had been touched on multiple times up until that point, but it hadn’t received nearly the amount of gameplay footage that its multiplayer modes like Versus and Horde had. Being able to stream the Gears 5 campaign early meant that if you wanted to know anything extra about the game right before it launched on the Xbox One and PC, you had to go to Blevins’ Mixer stream.

According to Blevins and falling in line with what many people suspected after seeing the Gears 5 preview hosted on his Mixer channel, this might not be the last time we see an exclusive like the one for Gears 5 from his stream.

“There’s a lot of other big things in the works with other big, massive gaming companies,” the streamer said.

“I want to try to obviously get a little more involved in maybe another release and possibly teasing things and pushing out a lot of that early access information like trailers.”

To see more of Blevins playing some video games on Mixer, you can check out his stream here.