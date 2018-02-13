Adorable Nintendo 2DS XL Pikachu Edition is Available Now

The adorable Pikachu Edition of the Nintendo DS XL comes equipped with a raised boopable nose and rosy cheeks, it’s the perfect for any Pokemon fan! This vibrantly colored handheld is available right now for $159.99 and can be ordered right here!

This colorful yellow system resembles the iconic Pokemon Pikachu, with its nose and cheeks raised on the cover.

The new Nintendo 2DS XL system brings you all the power of the new Nintendo 3DS system in a streamlined and affordable package.

With its large screens and compact, Folding design, the new Nintendo 2DS XL system can play Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, or new Nintendo 3DS games in 2D.

Enhance your gaming experience with added C stick control and amiibo support via the built-in NFC reader/writer.

The 2DS system allows players to play every new 3DS game that has come out on the latest Nintendo platform, but without the 3DS feature. It makes today’s library more accessible for players on a budget, while also being an accessible handheld for those that find the 3D functionality aggravating for epileptic tendencies.

Here’s what Nintendo has to say about why you should chose the more affordable option, without feeling like you’re missing out:

“Go ahead and share games! Nintendo 3DS games will work on multiple systems, including New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL, and Nintendo 2DS. You can also play games from older systems like Nintendo DS and Nintendo DSi, so it’s easy to upgrade to a new system without losing your game library.”

Find and buy new games—without leaving the house. From the latest releases to retro hits, there’s a huge variety to choose from. And for under $10, you’ll find tons of classic games perfect for sharing with the kids. Shop 24/7 on Nintendo.com or visit the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo 2DS system.



With the StreetPass a feature, your system can exchange certain game data such as Mii characters with other players who also have their systems. Then when you visit StreetPass Mii Plaza, your characters can meet, greet, and play fun games. And of course, you can also play with friends locally or online in compatible games.



Create your own Mii characters, exchange them with others, and play games with the characters you collect. Another way to show off your style: Themes for your HOME Menu, complete with music and animations.

The XL screen also provides players a bigger means to enjoy their favourite games while also providing a durable piece of equipment while on the move.

