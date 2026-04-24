Nintendo 3DS RPG Returning With New Remaster, 8 Years After Its Delisting

A Nintendo 3DS RPG released in 2013 is returning with a new remaster, 13 years after its release, and 8 years after it was delisted from the 3DS. The game in question was also available on PS Vita when it launched last decade; however, like the digital 3DS store, the PS Vita store is no longer available, making the RPG impossible to purchase. So this new remaster is set to make the forgotten RPG available digitally again. And it’s going to be a global release, unlike the original, which was limited to Japan.

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More specifically, FuRyu has announced that sometime this summer, via Steam, and with multiple language support, it will release a remaster of fantasy RPG Exstetra. Right now, there is no word of a precise release date or additional platforms, which means console fans have been left in the dark on this one, despite the original game being a Nintendo and PlayStation release. In fact, it’s never been on PC. Meanwhile, there is no word if the game’s original developer, Studio Saizensen, is involved. FuRyu was the original publisher, though.

Exstetra is a Japanese fantasy role-playing game that isn’t well-known in the West because it never came west and never had English language support. In Japan, it was certainly not a hit, hence why it was never followed up on, but it was received fairly warmly by Japanese critics. As for why it was delisted, it was due to music licensing expiring and then not being redeemed. As far as we know, though, it was only ever delisted from the 3DS, and not the PS Vita. Whatever the case, it doesn’t matter because neither digital storefront exists anymore, so the game is currently inaccessible in 2026.

This is a pretty random RPG to bring back, but it is likely to gauge interest in a potential sequel. Meanwhile, remasters are cheap to do compared to making a new game, and are pretty easy to make money on, making it a safe and easy investment on top of this.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a new trailer to accompany the announcement. Meanwhile, it has not been shared what is new and improved that classifies this release as a remaster rather than just a port.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.