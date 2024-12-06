Nintendo 3DS Exclusive Reportedly Returning in 2025 With New Switch Release

A Nintendo 3DS exclusive looks poised to return in 2025 with a new Nintendo Switch release, according to a new rumor. The 3DS game in question hails from 2016, a year that saw the likes of Overwatch, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Pokemon Go, Persona 5, Inside, DOOM, Dark Souls III, The Last Guardian, Firewatch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, Forza Horizon 3, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, The Division, Final Fantasy XV, Titanfall 2, The Witness, Street Fighter 5, Rez Infinite, Hitman, Superhot, and Dishonored 2 all release.

What many weren’t playing in 2016 was the Nintendo 3DS. The Nintendo Switch wasn’t out yet, but the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Wii U kept most busy. The Nintendo 3DS was five years old come 2016, and not a ton of noteworthy games were coming to it. There were games though, perhaps not as notable as the games above, but there were plenty of 3DS games releasing in 2016. One of these games is Kirby: Planet Robobot.

According to a new rumor, Nintendo is going back to this 3DS game and re-releasing it on the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025. At release, the Kirby game garnered an 81 on Metacritic, which is a very solid score, but below the highs Nintendo routinely puts up. Further, it did not sell that well by Nintendo’s lofty standards, so the fact it could be coming back is a bit of a surprise.

As for the source of the rumor, it is industry insider Nate the Hate, a source who has both been on the money in the past, and off the mark as well. In other words, despite being well known, the source is a little inconsistent, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. Traditionally, it does not comment on rumors nor the speculation they create. We don't suspect it to break this pattern for this rumor but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.