Some Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Games Made Free Following eShop Closure

Various developers are giving away free codes for their Wii U and 3DS games on Twitter and possibly other parts of the Internet as well. The giveaways come following the recent closure of the Wii U and 3DS and Nintendo eShops. In other words, you can no longer buy digital 3DS or Wii U games from Nintendo. And soon you won't be able to redeem digital 3DS or Wii U codes either. However, until April 3, you can still redeem any and all codes, which is why developers and publishers are giving away free codes while they can.

Right now, Ultra Dolphin Revolution is giving away codes for Wii U game Captain U, alongside Astrosaurus Games, which is giving away its own Wii U game, Collateral Thinking. Meanwhile, rounding up the party is the developer behind the Silver Falls series, which is giving away free codes for various 3DS and Wii U games.

Did you miss out on getting our final #WiiU exclusive title, #CaptainU after the #eShop closed? You're in luck! We are sharing 128 free download codes for both NA and EU! The codes are redeemable until April 3rd, 9:30 PM PT. Good luck & enjoy!#indiegame #indiegamedev pic.twitter.com/pjv00rQL0v — Ultra Dolphin Revolution (@UltDolRev) March 29, 2023

Captain U: "Welcome to this new, yet familiar, universe. You are now known as Captain U and you here to locate the missing princess! Equipped with this universe's legendary weapon, the PowerPad, you will utilize your unique powers to find the princess and save the universe!"

Now that the #eShop on #WiiU is closed and dead and gone, it means you can no longer buy Collateral Thinking for Wii U... but you CAN download it using one of the 100s of free codes below! The codes are good until April 3rd, so please share and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/jQpw2IpdpF — Neil “Werewolf Workweek” Armstrosaurus (@astrosaurus123) March 30, 2023

Collateral Thinking: "Collateral Thinking is an arcade-style action platformer for Wii U that's all about beating up alien ghosts, recovering blueprints, and rescuing billionaires on a tight schedule (and budget). Each level is a self-contained screen that gives you one of three specific tasks to complete in 30 short seconds – to 'Avoid' all the hazards, to 'Bust' all the enemies, or to 'Collect' all the blueprints. These quick-fire challenges force you to quickly survey your surroundings and then jump into action in order to progress through the 100+ floors and net as much cash as possible along the way. Collateral Thinking takes the single-screen management of yesterday's classics and then cranks up the speed and the absurdity by 100 for unpredictable, impulsive action! With over 100 levels, three playable characters, and a ton of toe-tapping tunes, Collateral Thinking is more than ready to satisfy your arcade addiction!"

These are all giveaways for free codes, which means by the time you're reading this there may no longer be any available codes. If that happens, keep an eye out as more developers and publishers may jump on this trend before the April 3 deadline.

NEW Download Tickets for 3DS Wii U eShop Silver Falls games to celebrate our upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Galaxy Bound Curse DX. LIMIT 1 ticket. DM and say the title you request. EARN a second ticket: Tweet @ us and @NintendoAmerica a photo of your installed Silver Falls games https://t.co/I98PhH69dl pic.twitter.com/9So2lmvB1M — Silver Falls (@silverfallsgame) March 30, 2023

