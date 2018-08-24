Nintendo 64 ‘Goldeneye’ Creators Confirm That Oddjob Is for Cheaters

Ahhhh, Goldeneye 007 for the Nintendo 64. Twenty one years after its release and there’s still no game like it out there when it comes to local multiplayer shenanigans. And while a re-release isn’t likely (save for the Goldeneye 007 Reloaded that came out years ago, which isn’t too shabby), we can still enjoy what the original game has to offer.

For that matter, the team at Mel Magazine recently ran a huge historic article on the game, and confirmed what many players have already had in their minds: that the character of Oddjob is a “cheat.”

Oddjob, a character that’s available for selection in Goldeneye‘s multiplayer modes, is considered by many to be a “cheat” character, particularly for his strength against others. It’s now basically official, as gameplay and engine programmer Mark Edmonds decided to confirm it once and for all.

“It’s definitely cheating to play as Oddjob!” Edmonds said. Even in “slappers only,” you hacks.

“We could have put something in to stop this blatant cheating, but why not just let players decide on their own rules?” Edmonds added.

Still, it is nice to have an official comment on the matter, so that die-hard Goldeneye players can say, “Well, hey, Rare said it’s cheating to use him.”

The article sat down with the creators of the game and delved into precedent the game set for the industry, especially when it came to multiplayer competition.

For instance, one shocking fact about the game involves multiplayer almost not being a part of it at all, with Goldeneye originally being built as a single player experience. David Doak, who works with Rare (the studio behind the classic game), explained that it was “a wishlist thing, not a thing that we were definitely going to have.” They even worked on it without telling Nintendo at one point. Alas, it became a staple for the game, even if some aren’t crazy about its violence.

The oral history is certainly fascinating, and filled with other details that fans won’t want to miss. Head to this link and do your research.

In the meantime, we’ve got our eye on you, Oddjob players…we know what you’re up to.

Goldeneye 007 is available now for Nintendo 64. Don’t want to go that far back? You can also get Goldeneye 007 Reloaded for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

(Hat tip to AV Club for the scoop!)