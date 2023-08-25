New Nintendo 64 Game Revealed for Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo 64 lineup for Nintendo Switch Online will be increasing by one next week, as Excitebike 64 will be releasing on August 30th. The game originally released on the N64 back in 2000, arriving 16 years after the original Excitebike. Like many of the other N64 games on the service, this marks the first time Excitebike 64 has been made available again (at least in North America). Excitebike 64 was fairly well-received when it released, and its arrival on Nintendo Switch Online should give a much wider audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer!

A trailer for Excitebike 64's release on Nintendo Switch Online can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Want to get some serious air?



Race across 20 tracks and set the daredevil inside you free in Excitebike 64, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 8/30!

What N64 games are available on Nintendo Switch Online?

(Photo: Nintendo)

Several N64 games are available on Nintendo Switch, including a few that must be purchased on the eShop. Licensed games like Doom 64, Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Star Wars Episode I: Racer can be purchased individually. However, the vast majority of N64 games are available through Nintendo Switch Online. Excitebike 64 will mark the 25th N64 game released through the service. The N64 app also features the following games:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Golf

Mario Tennis

Mario Party

Mario Party 2



Paper Mario

Dr. Mario



Pokemon Snap

Pokemon Puzzle League

Pokemon Stadium

Pokemon Stadium 2

GoldenEye

Star Fox 64

Pilot Wings 64

Wave Race

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Yoshi's Story

Sin & Punishment

Winback

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards



What N64 games are set to release on Nintendo Switch Online?

Alongside the current games released, Nintendo has confirmed that 1080 Snowboarding and Mario Party 3 will arrive on the app at some point in the future. The N64 played host to a number of great games during its time on the market, but the system's library was significantly smaller than many other Nintendo consoles. As such, the number of options that can be found on Switch is significantly smaller than systems like SNES.

The majority of the N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online are first-party games. The only exceptions are Banjo-Kazooie and GoldenEye, two games originally developed by Rare. After the N64 era ended, Nintendo sold the developer to Microsoft, alongside franchises like Banjo-Kazooie and Jet Force Gemini. However, Nintendo and Microsoft have worked closely together in the Switch era, meaning other games developed by Rare could be on the table. Banjo-Tooie and Diddy Kong Racing would both seem like possibilities, though nothing has been announced, as of this writing. For now, N64 fans will just have to be settle for the release of Excitebike 64 next week!

