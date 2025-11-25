Nintendo Adds New Free Content to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in Major Update

The latest Hyrule Warriors game, Age of Imprisonment, released on November 6th. It brings back the hack-and-slash gameplay of prior entries, with one big difference: this time, the story is canon official. By now, many diehard Legend of Zelda fans have likely finished the main story, if not the entire game. Thankfully, Nintendo has prepared for this moment and is extending the life of the Zelda spinoff with a brand-new update.

Thus far, while the Nintendo of America account on X has shared that the update will arrive on November 27th, the website doesn’t list the full details. Thankfully, we can get a sense of the new features to come thanks to a more extensive list of changes from the Japanese Koei Tecmo website. And unlike the bug fixes from the day one patch, this Age of Imprisonment update is pretty massive, with new content alongside some more improvements.

The new Age of Imprisonment content will arrive on November 27th. You should automatically be prompted to install the latest version, but if not, you can open up your game settings to check for the update. And if you need more Hyrule Warriors in your life, you should definitely do so, because this patch has some exciting new features in store.

The update will add new Battle Challenges and Hyrule Challenges, giving you tougher opponents to tangle with on the battlefield. These bosses will also drop better materials as rewards, letting you upgrade your weapons. And speaking of weapons, there will be 2 new ones to collect by completing these battles. A Great Sword of Light and Spear of the Upper Guard will be added and can be equipped by many different characters in Age of Imprisonment.

In exciting news for my personal ranking of favorite characters, Zelda and Calamo will now have their special Sync Strike. Sync strikes will now also be available to activate with block golems.

Along with these content updates, there will be some quality-of-life enhancements with this patch, as well. For a full list of the quality-of-life adjustments and bug fixes, you can check out a translated version of the patch notes below:

Functional improvements

The following feature improvements have been made:

Action

Mysterious Construct’s special actions can now be saved for each weapon type

Added a warning sound before the effect of the unique skills “Limit Break” and “Exhaustible Battery” ended.

Battle

Changed the ability to select characters and weapons during the training

When selecting “Special Rations” and “Spare Battery,” a preview of the recovery amount is now displayed.

Sortie preparation screen

From the “Friends” screen in preparation for sortie, you can now fly to the “Tweet Challenge” with the [Y] button.

Hyrule Map

Add tutorials displayed on Hyrule Map to the list

Visualize the division of areas on the ground on the Hyrule map

When hovering over a Liberation battle, a preview of the area that can be retrieved is now displayed

Hyrule Challenge

On the Hyrule Challenge list, the clearable items have been changed to yellow in text color.

Adjusted the display of Hyrule Challenge completion status

Bug fixes

Fixed multiple bugs, including:

The unique skill “Construct Fire” is not affected by some special effects or enhancements.

The Tweet Challenge “Destroy XX enemies with Zonai Gear” does not count even if the conditions are met with heavy attacks and aerial battles in Zonai Gear.

Deggamma’s attack activates the secret ability “Auto Guard with a certain probability and the enemy is electrocuted/frozen/burned,” and even if the enemy autoguards, it will not reach the elemental state that the enemy has assumed

If you perform “Character Switching” from the pose menu, the enhanced state may be canceled

If you select “Retry” after a specific operation, the background music may not play after that

An interruption occurs in communication

In particular, when communication is lost in communication, attacks on specific enemies will not be possible

When playing split-screen 2P, if you select “Retry” after a specific operation, you may return to the “Hyrule Map”.

In split-screen 2P play, when Matsuba and Sync Strike are activated, the camera rotation operation is reversed

Some screen display issues

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is available on the Switch 2. This update with new content and bug fixes is set to release on November 27th.

