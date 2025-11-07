5 Most Satisfying Sync Strikes in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment brings players back to the hack-and-slash spinoff series, with a few upgrades. As the first canon-official entry, this spinoff offers a prequel that informs the events of later main series games. Not only that, but this latest Hyrule Warriors entry offers up some exciting new features. And one of the best changes has got to be the new Sync Strike combat mechanic, which lets you perform ultra-powerful attacks with your allies in battle.

Each character has a Sync Strike gauge that charges over time during missions. Every character can engage in a Sync Strike with one another, but only certain combinations unlock special, unique Sync Strikes. When bringing together two characters with a unique Sync Strike, their abilities will combine to create a new combat effect, as opposed to just triggering each of their special Sync attacks. There are several different combos to try out, but some are just plain more fun (and more powerful) than others. Here are the 5 best unique Sync Strikes in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

5) Rauru and Mineru

Screenshot by ComicBook

The Zonai siblings team up for a solid unique Sync Strike in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. When you activate a Sync Strike between these two, Mineru will spawn construct swords. Then, Rauru tosses them in quick succession at your enemy. If you enjoy throwing stuff and button-mashing, this is one of the best Sync Strikes in the game for the sheer fun of play. It’s not quite as much of a power trip as some other unique abilities, but it is good fun and great for missions that have both Rauru and Mineru as default character options.

4) Zelda and Mineru

Screenshot by ComicBook

Mineru’s construct-controlling combat abilities aren’t my favorite playstyle, but I have to say, her Sync Strike with Zelda is incredibly fun. When you activate a Sync Strike with Mineru while playing as Zelda, Hyrule’s princess will climb into a construct mech suit. Then, you get to smash and shoot at your enemies for several seconds until the construct inevitably falls to pieces. It’s incredibly tactile and satisfying to just wail on an enemy during this unique Sync Strike, and I can’t resist triggering it whenever I have the option.

3) Mysterious Construct and Raphica

Screenshot by ComicBook

With Zonai technology and wind power combined, the Mysterious Construct and Raphica team up to create a series of small tornadoes that you will be able to control. This Sync Strike goes in 3 waves, and each one packs a hefty punch of damage while also letting you get in some good button-mashing. The animations are also just incredibly satisfying to watch, with blustery mini tornadoes crashing around the screen for the duration of the attack.

2) Calamo and the Mysterious Construct

Screenshot by ComicBook

Cards on the table, Calamo is my favorite character in this game. When he’s an option, I’m almost always playing as him, so I’ve experienced his Sync Strike with his bud, the Mysterious Construct, plenty of times. And I think it’s very nearly the best one in the game. This Sync Strike has our Mysterious Construct in its flight form, with Calamo riding on top. From there, you toss a variety of elementally charged fruits at your enemy. This is great for leaning into elemental weaknesses, and it’s also a lot of fun to do.

1) Zelda and Rauru

Screenshot by ComicBook

It makes sense that two of the game’s most central characters would have its best Sync Strike. Together, Zelda and Rauru combine beams of sacred light to blast your enemies. You can aim each beam separately, making it perfect for hitting one boss with a massive blast of power or taking a chunk out of dual boss battles. This ability is both powerful and satisfying to use, even though its controls are rather simple.

