Nintendo Alarmo Has a Surprising Day-One Update With Patch Notes

Believe it or not, Nintendo’s new “Alarmo” alarm clock already has a day-one update that users can download. Revealed in the past day, Nintendo Alarmo is currently only being sold at the Nintendo Store in New York City and online to those with Nintendo Switch Online memberships. And while it’s likely in the hands of very few Nintendo fans to this point, Nintendo has the hardware’s version 2.0 firmware ready to go.

As a whole, this first system update for Nintendo Alarmo doesn’t seem to do a whole lot. Nintendo has primarily added a “Moderate Mode” and “Movement Mode” to the alarm clock, which gives it a couple of additional features that it wouldn’t have out of the box. It has also included a new ability to define how far away your bed might be with the Alarmo’s sensor. All of this combined with the Nintendo special of “general system stability improvements” headline this day-one patch.

When it comes to the manner in which Nintendo Alarmo has to be updated, Nintendo has also provided guidance on this process. Once Alarmo is connected to the internet, users can navigate to its menu and turn the dial to reach the “Add Alarms” section. From here, you’ll be able to follow some additional prompts to update Alarmo to its latest software.

Moving forward, Nintendo has also made clear that it will add new features and functions to Alarmo over time. In its reveal video for the device, it informed fans that additional sounds and music from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would eventually arrive in the form of a free update. For now, details on when these inclusions to Alarmo might release haven’t been given, but we’ll surely learn more when the device begins being sold at retailers in 2025.

Until then, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this Nintendo Alarmo update attached below.

Nintendo Alarmo Version 2.0.0 Update Patch Notes