Nintendo Has ‘Brand New Surprises’ On Deck For Nintendo Switch In 2019

We seem to be hearing a lot from Nintendo and Reggie Fils-Aime as of late. Along with some talk about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate the other day (including how he would’ve liked an earlier release — hey, so did we, Reggie), he’s apparently talked to another outlet, discussing pre-orders for games and talking about what’s on deck for the New Year.

While speaking with the team at The Verge, Fils-Aime explained that both Pokemon: Leto’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! will be huge sellers for the holiday season, along with Smash. In fact, early reports suggest that pre-orders for these titles are already through the roof.

Fils-Aime noted that the games “are tracking to the best we’ve ever seen on Nintendo Switch. The consumer engagement through all of our digital activity has been exceptionally strong.”

And momentum is on Nintendo’s side going into the next few crucial holiday weeks. “As we look at our momentum right now that we’ve been able to drive with Super Mario Party, as we look at Pokemon about to launch this Friday, Super Smash Bros. on December 7th, we believe we’re exceptionally well positioned to drive through the holiday season to have a very strong quarter. That’s the key for us.”

On top of that, it’ll be much easier to find a Switch this holiday season, compared to last year. The company has “worked really hard to make sure that we have enough systems,” Fils-Aime explained, along with “enough accessories” and “enough games.” Just make sure your hopes aren’t too high for special edition bundles though, like the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate one.

But the company isn’t done yet. Fils-Aime said that it’s warming up for an amazing 2019, powered by the likes of Animal Crossing and Luigi’s Mansion 3. There’s more where that came from, as the company is planning “brand new surprises that we haven’t yet shared.” The company’s goal, according to Fils-Aime, is to “surprise and delight our fans in ways that they didn’t even think of.”

Considering how the last Nintendo Direct went with the announcement of the above games and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, we have a feeling he isn’t kidding. That said…what could Nintendo have planned for next month’s The Game Awards? Hmmmm.

The Nintendo Switch is available now; and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7.