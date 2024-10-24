New Nintendo Switch 2 Game Confirmed

For the last few months, Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement for the company’s new video game console. While the successor to the Nintendo Switch still hasn’t been announced, we now seem to have a new game confirmed for the platform. This morning, developer Playtonic announced that Yooka-Replaylee is coming to “PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo platforms.” If the game were simply coming to Switch, the press release from Playtonic would have said just that, given Playtonic specifically listed Sony and Microsoft’s current systems. Basically, we now have confirmation of a Switch 2 game, even if Nintendo hasn’t given us the console’s name just yet!

Yooka-Replaylee was announced earlier this year, but no platforms were confirmed at the time. The game is being billed as an “updated version” of Yooka-Laylee, with several improvements over the original game. Players can expect to see overhauled visuals, additional characters, improved controls, and more. A console announcement trailer was also released today, which notably does not feature the Switch logo; at the end of the trailer, viewers can see the classic Nintendo logo placed alongside the logos for other platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All in all, it’s not surprising that Yooka-Replaylee will be released on Switch 2. Yooka-Laylee is available on the current console, and the game is meant as a spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie, a game that holds a special place in the hearts of Nintendo fans. With the developers putting a big focus on improving the graphics and technical aspects of the original game, Yooka-Replaylee always seemed like the kind of game that would have to come out on Nintendo’s next system, as opposed to Switch. Now we know that’s exactly the case, but there is no release window for Yooka-Replaylee at the moment.

With third-party developers starting to confirm games that will come out on Switch 2 (or whatever the system is going to be called), hopefully we’ll see a full reveal from Nintendo in the not too distant future. Everyone is wondering what the system is going to be named, what the design will be, and what games will be offered. There have been a whole lot of rumors, but we’ve gotten little in the way of full news. Hopefully today’s announcement is a sign that the dam is starting to break, and we’ll get a lot more info soon!

As of this writing, Nintendo has been quiet about when the new console will be revealed. We know a reveal will happen before the company’s current fiscal year ends in March 2025. That could mean any point over the next five months, but with pundits speculating that the system will be released in the first half of 2025, it seems increasingly likely that we’ll see it sooner, rather than later.

Are you happy that Yooka-Replaylee will be coming to Nintendo’s next system? When do you think the new system will actually be revealed? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!