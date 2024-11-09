Next Nintendo Direct Potentially Leaked (And It’s Far Away)

The date of the next Nintendo Direct may have been revealed, and it is quite far away. Right now, Nintendo is in a weird transition stage. The Nintendo Switch 2 — or whatever the next Nintendo consoles end up being called — is on the horizon, but has not been formally announced. While Nintendo fans wait for the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo Switch releases have slowed down to a trickle. This is evident by the fact the marquee Switch exclusives this year are Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. These are solid releases for Nintendo but far from the heavy hitters.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 not imminent though, Nintendo will need to trickle out releases, which also means continue Nintendo Directs. When the big Nintendo Switch 2 presentation will be, remains to be seen, but according to a new rumor the next Nintendo Direct is coming in February.

When exactly in February, the rumor unfortunately does not say. All that is noted is that it will happen sometime in February. As for the source of this rumor, it is PH Brazil, a well-known Nintendo leaker, but one with an inconsistent track record. In other words, the quote below should be taken with a grain of salt.

“There will be a February, from my understanding, Switch 1-focused Direct. Might end up being just another Partner Showcase with a single/couple of first party game(s) shown, if even that, though,” claims the leaker. “The Xenoblade Chronciles X announcement makes me think Nintendo doesn’t care too much about showcasing these late ports in Direct presentations.”

As you can see, PH Brazil suggests the last of the Nintendo Switch pipeline is just ports of older Nintendo games from previous consoles, which is something other rumors have suggested as well.

Unfortunately, this is the rumor in its entirety. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo, which is not something we suspect will change for a variety of reasons. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

