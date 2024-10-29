Xenoblade Chronicles X Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

While Wii U was a sales flop, the system played host to a number of truly great games published by Nintendo. The vast majority of those games have gotten a second chance on Nintendo Switch, including titles like Mario Kart 8, Bayonetta 2, and Pikmin 3. One of the more notable omissions has been Xenoblade Chronicles X, but that will change next year. Nintendo announced this morning that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will be released on Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2025. At this time, Nintendo is playing coy about changes from the Wii U version, but the game’s trailer does hint at a mysterious new character.

The first trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition can be found below.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is a standalone adventure, which means players don’t need to be familiar with any other entries in the series. The game’s story is set in the year 2054, and centers on humanity’s attempts to build a new civilization on the planet Mira. Humankind is on the brink of extinction following an interplanetary war, and Mira could be our last hope. One of the big highlights is that players can create their own customizable mech to explore the game’s huge open world. Xenoblade Chronicles X also features online multiplayer missions, which will probably be easier to participate in on Switch than they were with the Wii U’s smaller player base.

This is definitely not the Nintendo news people were expecting this morning, but Xenoblade fans are pretty happy about it! With this release, the entirety of the Xenoblade franchise will now be available on one system. That’s great news for those who got into the series in more recent years. The RPG franchise has become an important one for Nintendo, and this should help tide fans over while they wait for the next full entry. Director Tetsuya Takahashi has been vague about the future of the series, but it seems like a safe bet that Xenoblade Chronicles 4 could be released on Nintendo’s next system.

With today’s announcement, Nintendo’s plans for 2025 are starting to take greater shape. Thus far, the company has four announced games for Nintendo Switch: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4. Two of those games are now slated for the first half of the year, but we don’t know when Pokemon Legends: Z-A or Metroid Prime 4 will arrive. There’s also the big mystery surrounding Nintendo’s new console, and when we can expect that to come out. Assuming the system will be released in 2025, it seems like current Switch owners will still have plenty to enjoy!

