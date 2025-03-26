Nintendo Direct Insider Teases Reveal That Will Cause “the Most Conversation” After

This morning, a Nintendo Direct was announced, which will take place on Thursday, March 27th. The presentation will exclusively focus on games for the current Switch hardware. While many gamers are ready to move on to Nintendo Switch 2, that doesn’t mean tomorrow’s show won’t have some exciting things to learn about. In an episode of the Giant Bomb podcast, Jeff Grubb revealed that he first learned about this week’s Nintendo Direct because of a “partner game” that will be announced. Grubb was careful not to spoil what this game will be, but did indicate that it will generate a lot of discussion, even if the show has bigger games to see.

“When we get out of this Direct, no matter what is the most exciting game, there will be one game that causes the most conversation, and it won’t be about Nintendo, necessarily,” teased Grubb.

a new banjo-kazooie game would generate a lot of conversation if it were announced

Unfortunately, that doesn’t give us much to go on, but it will be interesting to learn exactly what Grubb is alluding to. On Reddit, posters are already speculating about Grubb’s specific phrasing, noting that it sounds like something that could be tied to Nintendo, without actually being developed by the company. There have been examples of just that, including Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids games, and the Star Fox characters appearing in Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Others speculated that it could be something related to Banjo-Kazooie, since that was once a series published by Nintendo, but is now owned by Microsoft.

Other Reddit posters concentrated on what types of things would generate a lot of conversation. Some have suggested that a Halo game appearing on Switch would do just that, since the series has never appeared on a platform besides Xbox or PC. That wouldn’t be too surprising given Microsoft’s current multiplatform strategy, which led some to think it could be a Sony published game instead; that would certainly cause some conversation! While that sounds pretty unlikely, it’s not unthinkable following last year’s LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Following that tease, Grubb went on to discuss several games that have been rumored for Switch over the last few years, from the long-demanded Zelda Wii U remasters, the supposedly complete remasters of Metroid Prime 2 and 3, and a supposedly finished remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War. Grubb does not seem to have any insider knowledge about any of these games showing up during tomorrow’s presentation, instead speculating that we could see some of them show up.

The one thing viewers should not expect to see during tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct is anything related to Nintendo Switch 2. After announcing the system back in January, the company has been largely silent on the new system. That will change next week, when there’s another Nintendo Direct presentation solely focused on the new console. Between the 2 shows, it seems like Nintendo fans are going to have a lot to talk about over the next week!

How do you feel about tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct? What do you think Grubb is teasing with these comments? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!