New Nintendo Direct Announced for Tomorrow, Switch 2 Won’t Appear

Believe it or not, we’re about to get two Nintendo Direct presentations over the next week as Nintendo has announced that a new presentation will now be held tomorrow. In the lead-up to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, many have wondered about how Nintendo might look to spotlight certain games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond that are still bound for the original Switch. Well, we now seem to have our answer as an event dedicated entirely to games on Switch 1 will be taking place shortly.

Announced across social media, Nintendo revealed that its new Nintendo Direct will begin on Thursday at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT. This Direct is set to last 30 minutes in total and won’t touch on anything associated with the Nintendo Switch 2. Instead, it’s presumed that the Direct will focus on many of the final major games that are set to hit Switch before the arrival of its successor.

“Tune in tomorrow, March 27th, at 7 a.m. PT for a live streamed Nintendo Direct, featuring around 30 minutes of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch,” said the event’s description. “There will be no updates about Nintendo Switch 2 during this presentation.”

As mentioned, it seems like Metroid Prime 4 will be one of the central focuses of this Direct as it’s one of the final exclusives for the Nintendo Switch that has currently been announced. Given that MP4 is slated to drop in 2025, there’s a high probability that we’ll finally get a release date for the long-awaited title tomorrow.

In addition, this Direct will be one of two that Nintendo will be holding over a period of six days. The second Direct, which is dedicated entirely to the Nintendo Switch 2, was announced months ago and is set to premiere on April 2nd. This will mark the first time that Nintendo has talked extensively about the Switch 2 and should be one of the company’s biggest presentations in years.