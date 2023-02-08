Nintendo Direct Fans Wishing For Mario & Luigi Revival Ahead of Presentation
Nintendo is having the first Direct presentation of 2023 tomorrow and people are hoping for a Mario & Luigi revival. The beloved RPG series was the Game Boy/DS staple for a lot of players back in the early 2000s until a couple of years ago. Developer AlphaDream disbanded in 2019 and that seemed like the end of the road for these strange little games. But, Nintendo is notorious for bringing back old properties, especially at strange moments that are hard to predict.So, why not a follow-up to a beloved series completely out of left field. Stranger things have happened. Check out some of the chatter for yourself down below!
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions was a big moment for the series is it tried to get things right last time. Here's a synopsis: "In this renewed classic, Mario and Luigi journey to the Beanbean Kingdom with Bowser to restore Princess Peach's voice. Control Mario and Luigi simultaneously, making use of their unique Bros. Moves to solve puzzles and emerge victorious in action-packed battles. Recruit characters to grow your own Minion army as you fight to locate your missing leader!"
Probably very unlikely, but I hope Nintendo somehow revives these two. pic.twitter.com/dVmvlSykZr— Vinny 🌟 (@DingityDingus) February 7, 2023
What surprise title is getting announced tomorrow? Let us know down in the comments!
Very specific
prevnext
The only thing that can make me happy right now would probably be a new promising 3D Mario title or a Mario & Luigi title. https://t.co/KUkhBYEjBS— KaltoiraDeluxe (@KaltoiraDeluxe) February 7, 2023
Someone pick up the baton
prevnext
I really hope for a new Mario & Luigi with another studio to revive the franchise since AlphaDream filed for bankruptcy in 2019. #NintendoDirect— Valérie (@Vaii05) February 7, 2023
Nice title
prevnext
Mario & Luigi: The Way Home https://t.co/6B3p8LNEeR pic.twitter.com/2XAQkopfGA— lunaaa (@lunooki) February 7, 2023
Bring it all here
prevnext
#NintendoDirect Mario & Luigi game plz 😭 I don't care if it a port— мχ✮ČhЯïś☆(praying for Damar Hamiln) (@Rosa_MoonShine) February 7, 2023
We're all dreaming
prevnext
1 – Gonna see more footage of TOTK & Pikmin 4, teaser for new splatoon 3 season, and another handful of completely new first party titles— Josiah Smith (@Jiozak) February 7, 2023
2 – Game Boy/Color/Advance on NSO (related but advance wars reboot camp release date?)
3 – New Mario & Luigi RPG https://t.co/Y9yW4Fx45e
Could you imagine?
prevnext
My dream game would be a Mario & Luigi Superstar saga clone but as Jake and Elwood from blues brothers.............— Foxy Woxy (@Koboldium) February 7, 2023
We're going wild out here
prevnext
My crackpot hopes for announcements tomorrow for the direct (None of these will happen):
-Kid Icarus Uprising Remaster
-New Mario & Luigi Game
-New Wario Land Game
-Paper Mario Thousand Year Door Remaster
Those are what Id be most hyped for— Bona: Cheesehead 1 (@G1gab1tes) February 7, 2023
All of these would be amazing
prev
I am hoping for Pikmin 4, Mario + Luigi, and Rhythm Heaven anything SO MUCH. https://t.co/yQv6o0yCzU— JKflay (@KflayJ) February 7, 2023