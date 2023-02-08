Nintendo Direct Fans Wishing For Mario & Luigi Revival Ahead of Presentation

Nintendo is having the first Direct presentation of 2023 tomorrow and people are hoping for a Mario & Luigi revival. The beloved RPG series was the Game Boy/DS staple for a lot of players back in the early 2000s until a couple of years ago. Developer AlphaDream disbanded in 2019 and that seemed like the end of the road for these strange little games. But, Nintendo is notorious for bringing back old properties, especially at strange moments that are hard to predict.So, why not a follow-up to a beloved series completely out of left field. Stranger things have happened. Check out some of the chatter for yourself down below!

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions was a big moment for the series is it tried to get things right last time. Here's a synopsis: "In this renewed classic, Mario and Luigi journey to the Beanbean Kingdom with Bowser to restore Princess Peach's voice. Control Mario and Luigi simultaneously, making use of their unique Bros. Moves to solve puzzles and emerge victorious in action-packed battles. Recruit characters to grow your own Minion army as you fight to locate your missing leader!"

Probably very unlikely, but I hope Nintendo somehow revives these two. pic.twitter.com/dVmvlSykZr — Vinny 🌟 (@DingityDingus) February 7, 2023

