Nintendo Fans Saddened After Mario & Luigi Developer Goes Bankrupt

Fans of one of Nintendo‘s lesser known but still beloved Mario & Luigi series found out this week that AlphaDream, the developer of the games, has filed for bankruptcy. With the future of the Mario & Luigi RPG series now up in the air as is the next move the studio itself, those who remembered the games fondly looked b ack on their favorite chapters in the series shared their reactions to the news.

AlphaDream is the studio responsible for games like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, the game which was originally released years ago on the Game Boy Advance before being rereleased on other platforms in different versions. The series continued throughout the years to take the two Mario Bros. on different adventures where it was consistently praised for its unique style, whimsical gameplay, and the two-character mechanics that come from controlling both brothers.

Through the next step for the company remains to be seen, those who enjoyed the games have sounded off with hopes that the Mario & Luigi series isn’t dead along with recollections of their favorite games from the series.

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Mario & Luigi are okay. pic.twitter.com/mwrtK8UKdA — Cameron Grant (@coolercambackup) October 2, 2019

When you see the reason why Mario & Luigi is trending… pic.twitter.com/GfZhGTbHG1 — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) October 2, 2019

me seeing mario & luigi trending -> me seeing the reason why it’s trending pic.twitter.com/ZDQr1Xh7IP — angel ☁️ (@heartshrooms) October 2, 2019

When you need to go to sleep but you can’t stop thinking about the Mario & Luigi RPG Series having an unceetain future now thanks to AlphaDream going backrupt. pic.twitter.com/BPzEb7Gne4 — StupidMarioBros1Fan (@StupidMarioFan1) October 2, 2019

#SaveAlphaDream We can’t let the awesome Mario & Luigi franchise die, we must do something pic.twitter.com/MU1xBf4Jnv — Pavo116 (@pavo116) October 2, 2019

I WAKE UP ONLY TO SEE THE MARIO & LUIGI SERIES OFFCIALLY DEAD HKCBCHCEOUN ONCOUNCOS MY BABIES! NOOOO! pic.twitter.com/55DrhM8UD1 — Konata™ 👻 (@NotKonata) October 2, 2019

It honestly is quite sad to hear that AlphaDream went backrupt. I’ve grew up with the Mario & Luigi games via renting them. Plus, it’s one of my favorite artstyles out of all the Mario games. pic.twitter.com/htc9xITG9e — SpookyMarioFan12345 (@TheSmf12345) October 2, 2019

Since Mario & Luigi is still on my mind.



Check out the artwork from alpha dream.



Which are imo, the best art I seen of Mario and Luigi! pic.twitter.com/QLmBPQOATP — BakaAdrian (@bakaadrian010) October 2, 2019

