Nintendo Fans Saddened After Mario & Luigi Developer Goes Bankrupt

Fans of one of Nintendo‘s lesser known but still beloved Mario & Luigi series found out this week that AlphaDream, the developer of the games, has filed for bankruptcy. With the future of the Mario & Luigi RPG series now up in the air as is the next move the studio itself, those who remembered the games fondly looked b ack on their favorite chapters in the series shared their reactions to the news.

AlphaDream is the studio responsible for games like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, the game which was originally released years ago on the Game Boy Advance before being rereleased on other platforms in different versions. The series continued throughout the years to take the two Mario Bros. on different adventures where it was consistently praised for its unique style, whimsical gameplay, and the two-character mechanics that come from controlling both brothers.

Through the next step for the company remains to be seen, those who enjoyed the games have sounded off with hopes that the Mario & Luigi series isn’t dead along with recollections of their favorite games from the series.

