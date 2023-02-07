Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week

Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are starting to think it might happen during tomorrow's Nintendo Direct. That seems pretty unlikely, but the reasoning comes down to the Tweet announcing tomorrow's presentation. In the Tweet, Nintendo stated that the 40-minute runtime will be "mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing in the first half of 2023."

That Tweet can be found embedded below.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

In all likelihood, the Tweet is referring to one of two things: a game releasing after June, or new information related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie; both of those would seem like strong possibilities! Nintendo is unlikely to go into a lot of depth about anything releasing in 2023's later months, but it's possible we could see some kind of update on Metroid Prime 4, especially if it's coming this year. We could also see some kind of brief teaser or announcement for a late 2023 game that we'll get more information on over the summer, or in early fall.

Both of those possibilities seem a lot more likely than a new console reveal. Nintendo Switch released in March 2017, and it's possible we could see the system's successor in a similar release window. That gives the company less competition compared to releasing around a holiday, and allows them to work to get more stock ready ahead of the next holiday window. If a spring 2024 release window is planned, we probably wouldn't hear anything this early in the year. Nintendo would probably have a little more fanfare surrounding the event, as well. None of this means that a "Nintendo Switch 2" or "Super Nintendo Switch" won't be unveiled tomorrow, but it seems pretty unlikely, based on past precedent!

With the Nintendo Direct set to take place on February 8th at 2 p.m. PT, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

Are you excited by the idea of a new Switch console? What do you want to see next from Nintendo? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!