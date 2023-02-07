Nintendo Announces Nintendo Direct for February 2023

Nintendo's next Nintendo Direct presentation will take place this week on February 8th, the company announced this week. While specific games weren't mentioned, Nintendo did say that this one would focus on games launching in the first half of the year and that the show would last for about 40 minutes. Given that wording, that means there's a good chance that we'll see more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from this Direct seeing how that game is due out in May.

Nintendo tweeted about the Direct this week as per usual and pointed fans to the stream where it'll air on Wednesday. The next Direct is scheduled to go live at 2 p.m. PST on that day.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct

The easiest way to watch this week's Nintendo Direct is to head to the link included in the tweet below that'll take you to Nintendo's homepage. You can also access the Nintendo Direct through the YouTube page.

As always, you'll be able to rewatch the Nintendo Direct afterwards to see anything you might've missed the first time, but you'll probably hear plenty about it online anyway if something as big as Tears of the Kingdom does show up.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

What Games Will Be in the Nintendo Direct?

Like every other Direct before it, this one was subject to rumors and theories about when it'd be taking place and what it would encompass. Nintendo typically refrains from offering specifics unless it's directed at a big franchise like the Pokemon games, so while there's no official indication as to what'll be shown in this Direct, we've got an idea or two based on what's coming in the first half of the year.

In February, Nintendo has Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe as well as Octopath Traveler 2 both coming out on February 24th. March is a bit sparser in terms of big Nintendo releases, but April will bring about the release of Minecraft Legends. And then in May, we'll have the new Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom. All of those are prime contenders for games that could show up at this event.

There's also Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp which doesn't yet have a release date after its lengthy delay. However, rumors have circulated recently that suggested this game could just get a stealth release anyway to get it up and out of Nintendo's way. We'll see on Wednesday if that's the case.