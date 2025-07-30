New Nintendo Direct Announced

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced, and will be taking place later this week. According to Nintendo, the presentation will be happening on Thursday, July 31st at 9 a.m. ET. As is usually the case, details about the presentation are slim at this time, but this time around it will be a Partner Showcase seemingly focused on games coming to both Nintendo Switch 2, as well as the original Switch. Leaks earlier this month had suggested that we might see a presentation before the end of July, and it seems like that really did prove to be the case. The presentation will last for 25 minutes in total.

Though we don’t know exactly what games will be spotlighted during the presentation, there are a few things we can probably expect to see. Nintendo has several third-party games slated to be released before the end of 2025, and this new presentation could give us a better idea of when these games are actually coming out. One of the most notable is Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was announced at the April Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Some details about announced games would be nice, though the unannounced games are going to be the ones that fans most want to hear about. Now that Nintendo has a more powerful piece of hardware on the market, it can handle a lot of games that couldn’t be released on Switch without major compromises. There are some games that would seem like very safe bets for Switch 2, including titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel. Many third-party developers have been quiet about their plans for Nintendo Switch 2, and this Nintendo Direct would seem like the perfect opportunity to discuss them.

Hopefully the presentation will prove worth the wait! Many fans had undoubtedly hoped that it would be a full Direct with updates about games being released by Nintendo themselves, but this should still be cause for excitement. There’s still a lot we don’t know about what third-parties have planned for the rest of 2025, and this could give people an incentive to pick up a Switch 2 that might not have otherwise. Hopefully we’ll see more details from companies like Capcom, Sega, and perhaps even Konami. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is also a possibility, given that the game is being developed by Koei Tecmo.

We can assuredly see some games announced for the original Switch in addition to Switch 2. Not everyone has upgraded to the new system just yet, and we already know of some smaller first-party games coming to the system in 2026. The last Nintendo Direct of the Switch 1 era revealed Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heaven Forever. Those obviously won’t appear during tomorrow’s showcase, but hopefully we’ll learn about some other games that are in the works for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

What are you hoping to see during the next Nintendo Direct? Are there any specific games or franchises you're hoping to see on Nintendo Switch 2?