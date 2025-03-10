The 7 Best Super Mario Power-Ups of All-Time

The Super Mario Bros. franchise is nearing its 40th anniversary. While the games have changed drastically since those early NES days, one thing remains a staple of the series: Mario’s frequent use of power-ups. Over the years, Nintendo has introduced a lot of different abilities for Mario to use, with some being a lot more enjoyable than others. In honor of this year’s Mario Day, ComicBook has ranked the 7 best in the series, based on how effective they are at stopping Bowser’s forces and just how fun they are to use.

With so many Mario games having been released across four decades, there are a lot of power-ups that didn’t make the final cut for the list. Some are obvious (does anyone actually like the Mini Mushroom?), while other omissions might seem a bit more glaring. Every Mario fan is going to have their own personal favorites, but here are the ones we think are the best.

7. Boomerang Flower

the boomerang flower is great for offense and puzzle solving

Mario has had a lot of tools in his arsenal over the years, some of which are primarily used as offensive weapons, and others that help him to complete puzzles. The Boomerang Flower does both, giving Mario a weapon he can toss at foes and get right back. The real advantage of turning into Boomerang Mario is that it can reach those hard-to-get places.

6. Super Bell

mario fights donkey kong wearing the cat suit in the super mario bros. movie

The Super Bell might have been viewed as a joke by Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but it’s actually a great power-up. The Super Bell allows Mario and friends to turn into cats. These kitties have claws, and they can use them not only to attack enemies, but also to climb up walls and locate hidden objects and paths. Plus, it makes the characters look adorable, and that’s always a plus!

5. Elephant Fruit

bowser is a big fan of the elephant fruit

Like the Super Bell, the Elephant Fruit from Super Mario Bros. Wonder gets points for the comical nature of its transformations; there’s something absolutely hilarious about the impact it has on Mario and the rest of the gang. However, it’s also a pretty helpful power-up. It’s not the best power-up introduced in the Nintendo Switch game, but it gives players a little bit of extra strength, and the ability to suck up water in their trunks.

4. Feather

the feather grants mario a cape in super mario world and other games

In Super Mario Bros. 3, Mario gained the ability to fly and whack enemies using the Raccoon Suit and its powerful tail. Super Mario World refined that ability a bit with the addition of the Cape. The Feather offered the same offensive attacks, plus better flight options; Mario could easily sail over entire levels in the game! On top of all that, the yellow cape looks really snazzy, and it really puts the “super” in Super Mario.

3. Bubble Flower

the bubble flower is relatively new, but very helpful

Many of Mario’s best power-ups have appeared across multiple entries, but the Bubble Flower is a more recent addition to the series. The power-up stands out because of its versatility; not only can Mario use it to attack and trap his enemies, but it can also create platforms for the character to jump on. Out of all the new powers introduced in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it’s one that could easily become a mainstay of the series.

2. Super Star

mario and luigi grab a super star in the super mario bros. movie

Since the original Super Mario Bros., Super Stars have been an iconic and irreplaceable part of the franchise. Not only because of the fact that it makes Mario invincible for a short window, but also because it’s such a joyous part of the series. The music is a big part of that, of course. The second that sped-up track begins to play, everyone knows it’s time to run as quickly as possible, knocking out any enemies in Mario’s path. The Super Star is so iconic that it played a major role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, most notably its epic finale.

1. Fire Flower

The Fire Flower remains iconic after nearly 40 years

Like the Super Star, the Fire Flower has been part of the series from the very beginning. While Nintendo has introduced countless power-ups in the decades since, there’s something very simple and effective about the Fire Flower and how it works in the games. The power is a huge benefit and it’s extremely simple to use; it even works against enemies in the water! It might not be as flashy as some of the later power-ups, but it’s a perfect example of how so many elements from the original Super Mario Bros. still hold up. Nintendo has added countless power-ups in the years since, and they remain a joy to use, but there’s nothing that beats the classics.

With a new Nintendo console on the way, we can all rest assured that a whole bunch of new Mario games will be released. So far, we’ve only heard about a new Mario Kart, but we can likely expect to hear about the next 3D Mario game soon, possibly during April’s Nintendo Direct. Hopefully, the game will give Mario a bunch of new power-ups to use, alongside some returning favorites!