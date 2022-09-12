Next Nintendo Direct Reportedly Happening This Week

Despite ongoing silence on Nintendo's end, it's still being reported that the Japanese video game publisher is planning to hold its next Direct in the coming days. Since the beginning of September, rumors and reports have swirled suggesting that Nintendo would have a new Direct at some point during the month. And while it seemed like these plans might be put on hold given new developments at the end of this past week, it sounds like the much-rumored September 2022 Direct is still going to take place in just a couple of days.

Based on new information that has come about from reporter Jeff Grubb, Nintendo is planning to broadcast its next Direct at some point in the early half of this week. Previously, Grubb stated that the Direct would be happening in this window, but went on to say that Nintendo was considering a change to this schedule in the wake of this past week's death of Queen Elizabeth II. As such, Nintendo chose not to announce the Direct within recent days, which prompted confusion and concern from a number of fans. Despite this, Grubb has claimed that the new showcase should still be happening on time, even if it does get announced somewhat late.

"At this point, I'm sick of talking about it, I'm sure everyone is sick of hearing about it, we just want them to announce it. When will they do that? It seems like early next week, and then the Direct itself could happen earlier in the week than it normally does," Grubb said during a recent live stream (transcribed by VGC). "They usually hold Directs on Thursdays, but [this week] Thursday is in the heart of Tokyo Game Show, so they need to do it earlier. It could happen on Tuesday, which would be weird."

Grubb went on to stress that since Nintendo hasn't formally announced this Direct, fans shouldn't get too excited just yet. That being said, if this Nintendo Direct does transpire, it's expected that more information related to the Zelda and Metroid franchises could appear. Specifically, it has been reported that a remastered version of the original Metroid Prime is set to be announced alongside potential ports of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for Switch.

Do you think Nintendo's next Direct presentation will be happening this week as Grubb suggests? And if not this week, when might it happen? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.