Nintendo’s E3 Presentation May Be Shorter Than You're Hoping

Nintendo has boasted they're going to have "a big E3 this year," and that may be true, but expect it to be a case of quality over quantity. Following today's reveal of Pokken Tournament DX for Nintendo Switch, the company sent out a press release detailing their E3 schedule, and fans picked up on something a bit surprising in this section about Treehouse streaming plans:

Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3

What: Members of Nintendo's Treehouse will once again delve into the details of the Nintendo Switch console and games for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, including Super Mario Odyssey and Pokken Tournament DX.

When: On Tuesday, June 13, the show starts right after the Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 presentation about 9:30am PT. On Wednesday and Thursday, June 14-15, the show starts about 10am PT.

So yeah, if the Treehouse stream starts at 9:30, that means the big Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 presentation is only going to run about half an hour. To be fair, some recent Nintendo Directs have upped the pace, packing a lot of announcements into a short amount of time, but still, half an hour is not a lot of time for a big E3 presentation. Nintendo has specifically said their E3 will focus on games coming out this year, and they probably weren't playing with us. Don't expect to hear a lot about anything coming in 2018 or beyond.

But hey, the main Nintendo Spotlight presentation isn't the be-all, end-all. Nintendo has also teased we may get some reveals during the Treehouse stream.

"Stay tuned after the Nintendo Spotlight, as the experts from Treehouse play through upcoming games for Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, show behind-the-scenes info, and maybe even share some surprises."

Again, I'm sure Nintendo will have some great stuff to show, Super Mario Odyssey will be amazing, but if you're expecting a Sony approach with one big reveal after another, you may be disappointed. Temper your expectations. Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 takes place on Tuesday, June 12 at 9am PT.

