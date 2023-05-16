Nintendo Game Boy Color Exclusive Coming to PlayStation Consoles Soon

A Nintendo Game Boy Color exclusive game will soon be playable on PlayStation consoles, PS4 and PS5, after coming to Nintendo Swith in 2021. With Game Boy games now available and steadily being added to Nintendo Switch Online, many have begun to revisit its impressive library of games. To this end, if you're itching to play a game from this era but not on tech from this era, then you may want to check out 2002's Shantae when it comes to PS4 and PS5 at the humble price point of $9.99 on June 2. Making the occasion even more notable is the fact that with this release the entire series is now all available on PlayStation consoles for the first time.

Being brought to PlayStation consoles by WayFoward, the original developer on the game who persists with the series to this day, the re-release is true and authentic to the 2002 classic, but there are new modern features like save states and different control options. That said, these modern touches, for the most part, are optional so it's up to you how much you want the game to feel like the original.

"Originally released in 2002 on Game Boy Color, Shantae is the acclaimed nonlinear action adventure platformer that introduced the world to the eponymous hair-whipping, hip-shaking, shape-shifting Half-Genie heroine. Frequently cited as one of the most impressive handheld titles of its era, the game puts players to the test as Shantae seeks out four elemental stones across Sequin Land in order to stop the nefarious lady pirate, Risky Boots. During her quest, Shantae battles fiendish enemies, explores treacherous labyrinths, gains amazing new abilities, conquers mini-games, and encounters allies such as Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo. Alongside the standard GBC mode, this edition also includes the bonus Game Boy Advance functionality of the vintage cartridge (which adds an extra transformation and an alternative color palette).

At the moment of publshing, there's no word of the re-release coming to Xbox consoles or PC. Right now, it can only be played on Switch until June 2, when PS4 and PS5 will also be an option.