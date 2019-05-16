Nintendo Brings Back the Game Boy Color as a Retro Watch

Nintendo’s Game Boy Color was released in 1998, and it was a huge hit that built upon the success of the original Game Boy. If you owned one, you probably have fond memories of it, and Nintendo is thinking that you might be interested in picking up this fun wristwatch version for only $25.99 with free shipping slated for June.

Ironically, the display on the Game Boy Color watch is monochrome, but the buttons actually function to set the time, date, and alarm. It also has less features than the original Game Boy watch with its D-pad backlight and Super Mario Land-themed alarm sound. You can grab the original Game Boy watch right here for $32.99 with free shipping, but your options for inexpensive novelty gaming watches doesn’t end there.

As you can see, there’s also an official Sony PlayStation watch that looks like a PS1. As far as we know, all it can do is tell the time. Yes indeed – the hottest novelty watch of 1995 is all new for 2019! You can reserve one of the PlayStation watches right here for $25.99 with free shipping slated for June.

While we’re on the subject of retro gaming, Sega revealed 10 new games for their upcoming Sega Genesis Mini console this morning, bringing the total to 30 out of 40. With only 10 titles yet to be unveiled, we can say that picking up the Genesis Mini seems like it will be well worth the $79.99 price tag at this point. Below you’ll find a complete list of the confirmed games:

The First 20 Games:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

New Games:

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

You can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini with 2-wired controllers for $79.99 right here on Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) and here at Walmart (free 2-day shipping for everyone). Keep in mind that the Sega Genesis Mini is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships. If you aren’t happy with the final 40 game list, you can always cancel the pre-order.

