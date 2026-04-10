Nintendo Game Boy Game Officially Returns Next Week, 35 Years Later

It’s been officially confirmed that a Nintendo Game Boy Game is set to return next week, 35 years after its original release in 1991, a year defined by releases from Capcom, Square, and Nintendo. The new release is going to specifically arrive on April 14 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In other words, every modern platform, minus the Nintendo Switch 2, though the game will be playable on the new Nintendo console via the power of backward compatibility.

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The game in question is Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III, a game that was also released, at different times, via TurboGrafx-16, Amiga, Atari ST, and the NES. In its launch year, it was only available via TurboGrafx-16 and Game Boy, and considering most didn’t have a TurboGrafx-16, it was basically a Game Boy exclusive for most. Now, if you have deja vu, it is because this game was already re-released on these platforms back in 2023, which is also why there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version, as this would require more work. That said, it is getting another release in 2026 because it is being bundled with a new game debuting in the west and on console on April 14, Spica Adventure, as a new release called Parasol Superstars.

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Parasol Superstars bundles together the two 2D platformers and will charge $19.99 for the pair of games. However, at launch, for launch week, they will be 20 percent off, which means they will be available for $16. And this price is especially inviting because Spica Adventure will cost this — $20 — by itself as a standalone product. In other words, if you want Spica Adventure, you might as well buy this bundle and get a free extra game with your purchase.

The new release is being handled by ININ Games, which was not involved with the original Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III; however, the original developer and publisher, Taito, is the developer of the re-release, as well as the upcoming Spica Adventure.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the gaming conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.