New Nintendo Switch Online NES Games Include One of the Best Games of All Time

Nintendo has updated Nintendo Switch Online on Switch and Switch 2 with three new games. More specifically, three new NES games. The new update is available to all NSO subscribers, regardless of whether or not they own the Expansion Pack tier. This is the case with all NES games, and these three new additions are no exception. What is noteworthy about these three NES games, though, is that one of them is one of the best games of all time.

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After adding a GameCube in the middle of last month, Nintendo has updated the Nintendo Switch Online library with the following three NES games: Mendel Palace, The Tower of Druaga, and Pac-Man. The standout here is obviously Pac-Man, one of the best, most influential, and most iconic games ever released. The arcade version is obviously the best-known version, but the NES version is plenty nostalgic for many. Meanwhile, this is the first time The Tower of Druaga has been released outside of Japan, which is also quite noteworthy. Mendal Palace, interestingly, is actually a Game Freak game. For those who don’t recognize the latter, this is the developer behind the Pokémon series. This was before it made Pokémon, though.

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Pac-Man

Pac-Man is a game that needs little introduction. It was released back in 1980 via Namco and is one of the most iconic and influential video games ever released, and arguably the defining game of the Arcade era. As you would imagine, it was both a substantial critical and commercial success of the previous century.

Mendal Palace

Menadal Palace was released by Namco but developed by Game Freak. The puzzle game debuted in 1989 as a Japan-only release, but the NES exclusive eventually came west the following year in 1990. The game, which was released to modest critical and commercial success, is credited with inspiring the Pokémon series.

The Tower of Druaga

The Tower of Druaga completes the trifecta of Namco and arcade releases here. The RPG meets maze game was released in 1984 to a decent reception, and is often credited for inspiring The Legend of Zelda series. It was never released outside of Japan, though, so many in the West have never experienced it or even heard of it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.