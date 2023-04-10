Nintendo GameCube Rumor Leaks Switch Remaster of Popular RPG

According to a new rumor, a popular RPG on the Nintendo GameCube is getting a remaster on the Nintendo Switch, and this remaster is "coming soon." The catch is the source on this rumor is somewhat dubious, however, it echoes some previous rumors and reports, potentially lending some credence to its claims. That said, if the rumor is accurate, then Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door is getting a remaster soon.

The source comes from an anonymous Famiboards user who claims to have been given this information by three different sources, all of which are supposedly developers working on the game and contacted through LinkedIn. All of this raises some red flags, but the source in question has proven somewhat reliable and reputable in the past with previous rumors.

"However, now I have something super exciting that I'm aware of. Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door Remaster is finally happening and coming out soon," says the leaker. "I have been in touch with three sources with this. One of them redirected to me to the third source, who I hadn't interacted [with[ before so it was just me cold messaging them on LinkedIn. Because this third source wouldn't acknowledge the release date I had heard from the previous two sources, I'll just leave it as 'coming soon'."

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. We don't know when this will be revealed or released, however, if the game is "coming soon," then both of these things have to happen, presumably, in the next few months. That said, the problem with "soon" is it's vague, subjective, and non-committal.

For those unfamiliar with Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door, it's a 2004 RPG from developer Intelligent Systems and Nintendo. In 2023, the former is best known as the developer behind the Fire Emblem series. The second game in the Paper Mario series, the GameCube game was notably lauded as one of the best games of its year. In the coming years, it became widely viewed as the best game in the sub-series and one of the best GameCube games altogether. It's also a game fans have been depserate for a remaster or remake of, and it's a game that's been to subject to plenty of rumors that suggest it's returning, but so far, nothing has comes of these rumors. And like these rumors before it, this new one should be taken with a grain of salt.